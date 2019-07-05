Malik deserves farewell dinner not farewell match

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram reckons that the current batting all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who will call it quits after the ongoing World Cup 2019 tournament, deserves a farewell dinner rather a farewell match.

Malik had last year suggested that he will walk away from ODI cricket after the summer’s showpiece event, England and Wales.“Of course, he had announced that he will retire after the World Cup. Unfortunately, it has not ended on a high note. I think he deserved to end his career on a high as he has done a lot for Pakistan cricket,” said Wasim Akram in an interview.

“He did not play many matches in the World Cup. He got out twice on duck, but this can happen to any player. We should always remember his services as he has won Pakistan many matches. He is a nice guy, so let’s send him a nice farewell, for once. I know he could not perform in this World Cup, but he has performed over the years for Pakistan,” he added.

When asked if Shoaib Malik deserved a farewell match in his last colours for Pakistan, Akram had some interesting words for Malik. Before that he wanted to express clearly that this is not club cricket and one can’t expect a farewell match but there is an alternative to satisfy player and that is farewell dinner.