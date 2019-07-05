Tigers kill circus trainer in Italy

ROME: A group of tigers at a circus in southern Italy attacked and killed their veteran trainer during rehearsals, Italian media reported Friday. One tiger attacked Ettore Weber, 61, on Thursday under the big top in Triggiano, in the popular southern tourist destination of Puglia, before three other tigers joined in. The tigers toyed with the body for several minutes before emergency services and staff could intervene, Italian media said. Around 40 countries, including 20 in Europe, have at least partially banned the use of wild animals in circus performances.