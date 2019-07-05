Bulgaria allows unlimited donations for political parties

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s parliament removed all limits for individual and corporate donations for political parties Thursday, a move which many fear could worsen the country’s already endemic corruption. The controversial changes are scheduled to come into force over the summer after they were approved by the conservative-dominated legislature. The new measures have their origin in a row over state subsidies for political parties. A popular television talk show recently revealed that financial miscalculations had led to parties receiving over 13 leva (5.6 euros, $6.3) per vote in state subsidy for the first half of 2019, instead of the 11 leva they were legally entitled to.