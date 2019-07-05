close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 6, 2019

Bulgaria allows unlimited donations for political parties

World

AFP
July 6, 2019

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s parliament removed all limits for individual and corporate donations for political parties Thursday, a move which many fear could worsen the country’s already endemic corruption. The controversial changes are scheduled to come into force over the summer after they were approved by the conservative-dominated legislature. The new measures have their origin in a row over state subsidies for political parties. A popular television talk show recently revealed that financial miscalculations had led to parties receiving over 13 leva (5.6 euros, $6.3) per vote in state subsidy for the first half of 2019, instead of the 11 leva they were legally entitled to.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus