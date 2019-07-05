Indonesian court rejects appeal of woman who exposed cheating boss

JAKARTA: An Indonesian woman who was handed a prison sentence for exposing her cheating boss, prompting a public outcry, has had her court appeal rejected. The supreme court on Thursday dismissed the challenge from Baiq Nuril Maknun, who was found guilty of breaking a controversial law against spreading indecent material, saying she failed to produce new evidence. The court’s decision leaves in place a 500 million rupiah ($34,000) fine and six-month jail term, which Maknun will now be ordered to serve. “Her judicial review was rejected because her crime has been legally and convincingly proven,” said court spokesman Abdullah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. The case against Maknun goes back to 2012, when she recorded the principal of the school where she worked discussing graphic sexual details about an affair he was having with another colleague.