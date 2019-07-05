Poles jailed over UK’s ‘largest modern slavery’ ring

LONDON: State prosecutors on Friday disclosed the jailing of eight Polish human traffickers who lured hundreds of victims from Poland in “the largest modern slavery” operation ever exposed in Britain — and possibly Europe.

The three-year police investigation and subsequent trial, whose reporting restrictions were lifted Friday, found the gang had been preying on hundreds of Polish homeless people and drug addicts. Court testimony and police records showed them being paid as little as Â£10 ($12.50, 11.15 euros) a week for tough, physical work such as sorting parcels or picking onions. The operation was based in the central English city of Birmingham.

The victims were kept in squalid conditions and constantly monitored to make sure none escaped. “Eighty-eight victims came forward but the investigation revealed in excess of 300 other probable victims,” said Mark Paul of England´s Crown Prosecution Service. “Vulnerable men and women were recruited off the streets in Poland with the promise of a better life, only to be cruelly exploited and trapped into a desperate cycle of dependency with nowhere else to go.” The eight gang members have been sentenced to jail terms of between three and 11 years, in three trials that concluded on Friday. They were convicted of crimes ranging from human trafficking to money laundering and conspiracy to require another person to perform forced labour.