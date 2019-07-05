IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran on 10th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: The UN´s nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran´s nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.
The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held “on 10 July at 14:30,” an IAEA spokesman said.Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran´s breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.
VIENNA: The UN´s nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran´s nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.
The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held “on 10 July at 14:30,” an IAEA spokesman said.Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran´s breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.