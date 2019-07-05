close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
AFP
July 6, 2019

IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran on 10th

AFP
July 6, 2019

VIENNA: The UN´s nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran´s nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.

The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held “on 10 July at 14:30,” an IAEA spokesman said.Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran´s breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.

