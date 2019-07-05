Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure

LONDON: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened on Friday to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker in Gibraltar by Royal Marines.

“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the authorities’ duty to seize a British oil tanker,” Mohsen Rezai said on Twitter. The Gibraltar government said the crew on board the supertanker Grace 1 were being interviewed as witnesses, not criminal suspects, in an effort to establish the nature of the cargo and its ultimate destination.

British Royal Marines abseiled onto the ship off the coast of the British territory on Thursday and seized it over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria. They landed a helicopter on the moving vessel in pitch darkness. The move escalates a confrontation between Iran and the West just weeks after the United States called off air strikes minutes before impact, and draws Washington’s close ally into a crisis in which European powers had striven to appear neutral.

Gibraltar court extends detention of Iran tanker: Gibraltar’s Supreme Court has ruled that a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching sanctions by shipping oil to Syria can be detained for 14 more days, the British territory’s attorney general said Friday. The supertanker was stopped in the early hours of Thursday, after which authorities had a 72-hour window before they had to release the ship. But the court granted them a 14-day extension.

Gibraltar said it acted of its own accord and not on any other government order. Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell had said the ship was detained in waters off the overseas British territory on Spain’s southern tip at the request of the United States. “There has been no political request at any time from any government,” Gibraltar’s government said in a statement. “The decisions of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based on extraneous political considerations.” Tehran, which on Thursday summoned the British ambassador in Iran in protest, on Friday called for “the immediate release of the oil tanker.”