Bajaur DC issued notice over election code violation

PESHAWAR: The District Returning Officer for the election code of conduct in Bajaur district has issued notice to the deputy commissioner over the violation of the code of conduct for the election.

As per copy of the notice, the DRO Bajaur, Fazal Hakim, issued notice to the Bajaur deputy commissioner for violation of the code of conduct issued for the election in the district.

“It has come to the notice of undersigned through the media and social media reports that you have chaired a meeting in the office on July 3 with elders of Bajaur in the presence of MNA, Guldad Khan from NA-40 Bajaur and announced cash awards for notables/Maliks and assured that the government will extend full support to the Maliks in future, which is clear violation of code of conduct of the election,” the notice stated.

It said the competent authority has also taken a serious notice of this act and require submitting report/factual position.