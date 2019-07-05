close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
Bureau report
July 6, 2019

IGP takes notice of woman’s complaint against police

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a complaint by a woman that her relatives and local police allegedly tortured her over a property dispute.

One Subhania Ayaz from Bakhshi Pul in a video had asked the high-ups to take notice of the injustice being meted out to her family on account of a property dispute. She said her family was being pressured to withdraw from the ownership of a shop near Bacha Khan Chowk despite paying Rs1.7 million. The woman in the video alleged that her relatives attacked her twice, causing severe wounds to her. She alleged that the landlord and her relatives were being backed by the local police.

