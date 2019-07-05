Positive use of technology to help resolve current challenges: Shafqat

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood called on universities to create skilled youth who can directly contribute towards creating jobs and knowledge economy for Pakistan.

The minister said that broadening the tax net was essential for the government to be able to provide its citizens basic services of education and health. While talking about the education sector, the minister said that the government is committed to deploying locally developed and ICT based methodologies for improving school access, teachers training and overall quality of school education. He also appreciated the fact that CUI is a world ranked university with focus on ICTs and Technology which the government would like to use in deploying mass literacy programs.

The remarks were made during the inauguration of the 2019 Annual Thesis Exhibition organised by the Department of Architecture and Design at the Islamabad Campus of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, rector of COMSATS University Islamabad elaborated upon the need for promoting liberal arts along with technology education and called on the government to support technology-based student startups for creating a knowledge economy base in Pakistan. He said that CUI encourages students to become life-long learners so that a rapidly changing and highly competitive skills market can be catered to by locally trained manpower.

The rector said that by using modern technologies including hybrid teaching and holographic classrooms, the government can improve access to education even in far flung areas at a minimal cost. Fawad Chaudry, Minister for Science & Technology has already given us the task of digitising the parliament and CUI will play its due role as a national service under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Prof. Qamar while talking to media persons. Students who had successfully completed requirements for their Bachelors’ degrees showcased their design works in the form of forty seven exhibits.

Students showcased design concepts that are based on cutting edge technology and innovation as well as an innate aesthetic sense of an artist. The exhibition has become an annual fixture that encourages students to display their design ideas for potential industries and employers as well as showcasing skills and local talent in the areas of sustainable architecture, design and technology and preservation of local art and culture in Pakistan.