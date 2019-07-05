Islamabad police recovers kidnapped woman, children

Islamabad: Islamabad police have recovered a kidnapped woman and two children and arrested an accused from the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramna.

According to details released by a police spokesman, petitioner Shehzad Hussain got registered a case that an unknown person had kidnapped his daughter and her two children in the area of police station Qadir Pura, Basti Shah district Multan.

Multan Police through its sources came to know that the unknown person kidnapped the woman and her children and took them to Islamabad. Multan police contacted Islamabad police and informed them about the matter.

Islamabad police with the use of latest technology detected that the accused along with the kidnapped woman and her children were in the area of Police Station Ramna.

On the direction of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan, DIG Operations Waqar ud Din constituted a team led by SP Sadar Zone Muhammad Naeem Iqbal and SHO Police Station Ramna and with the use of latest technology arrested accused Tahir and recovered the three kidnapped persons. The police started further legal action.