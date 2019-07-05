CDA speeds up debris removal, plantation on Kashmir Highway

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has accelerated clearing of debris from Kashmir highway and plantation activity in collaboration with Environment Wing of MCI, says a press release. CDA Chairman visited and examined the ongoing operation and supervised the same personally. Earlier buildings had been damaged however, now they are being razed to the ground and debris removed. In total 91 structures were damaged the same have been demolished now. It has also been observed that people are removing debris themselves on account of the resolve of the authority.