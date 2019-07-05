tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore High Court senior puisne judge, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, on Friday took oath as acting chief justice. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to Justice Sheikh in a ceremony attended by judges and officers of the high court. Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan is in London on a two-week long official visit.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court senior puisne judge, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, on Friday took oath as acting chief justice. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to Justice Sheikh in a ceremony attended by judges and officers of the high court. Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan is in London on a two-week long official visit.