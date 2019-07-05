close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Acting CJ

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore High Court senior puisne judge, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, on Friday took oath as acting chief justice. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to Justice Sheikh in a ceremony attended by judges and officers of the high court. Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan is in London on a two-week long official visit.

