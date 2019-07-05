Aspiring actors enthrall audience

LAHORE: The aspiring actors from Ajoka Institute’s Art of Acting course enthralled the audience with brilliant performance in Shahid Nadeem’s Punjabi play “Jhalli Kithay Jaway” at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture on Thursday.

Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, the play was a multi-layered comment on the societal pressures and oppression faced by Pakistani women, utilising elements of song and dance native to our land.

The students performed brilliantly in their maiden performance and depicted the story of a young bride named “Jhalli” whose husband goes to Dubai immediately after the wedding and is unable to return because of the demands of a family more interested in his income.

The story was linked by two narrators in the traditional style and is mostly illustrated through dance, music and dialogues in verse form. Before the play performance, Art of Writing course students presented reading of three original scripts which they developed under the mentorship of Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem. First script titled “Daku” was a humorous take of current political situation and working patterns in electronic media indusatry.

The second script “Talafi” highlighted the story of a person, who desperately wanted to get rid of his past mistakes whereas the last titled “Imran Per Kya Beeti” was a sensitive story about child abuse and role of society in this menace.

Vice-Chancellor GCU, Professor Dr Hassan Amir Shah, graced the event as a chief guest and distributed certificates among all performing students, including Inam-ur-Rehman, Imran Meer, Altaf Hussain, Sundus Mehmood, Muhammad Hassan, Shoaib Ata, Mishal Nazir Chaudhry, M Rizwan Abassi, Ali Hasnain Sukhera, Muhammad Mustafa, Ans Junaid, Erum Navaee, Hamza Zahid Dayal, Talha Bin Khalid, Ishrat Shaheen, Raimur Kayani, Arisha Sahar, Maria Faseeh, Shahid Abass and Ali Aatir.

Nirvaan Nadeem, the trainer of acting class, thanked the audience for encouraging the young actors. In his speech, he emphasised that there is a dire need to project the cultural narrative and arts education in society as it transforms humans into better individuals. Ajoka is committed to spread social awareness through theatre and to support the upcoming talent and will continue this mission with the same spirit and dedication, he concluded.