Headmaster with e-transfer orders denied joining

LAHORE: Despite transfer orders received under the Punjab government’s new e-transfer facility for schoolteachers, some teachers have failed to join the new places of posting because of sheer stubbornness of those in the field.

One such victim is Muhammad Sarwar, Headmaster of Government High School, Batapur. Without requesting or approaching anyone for his intra-district transfer, Muhammad Sarwar, who underwent open heart surgery last year, applied for transfer online offered for the first time to schoolteachers in Pakistan. He was surprised when on June 28, he received his transfer orders as Headmaster of Government High School CDG Takia Lehri Shah, Ichhra.

The next day Muhammad Sarwar visited the new school for joining as the headmaster. But, unfortunately, he was not even allowed to enter the school by the in-charge headmaster. However, he somehow managed to enter the school. He was supposed to mark his joining on computer tab in possession of the in-charge headmaster Taj Ali Shahzad but the provision of the same was denied despite repeated requests. He was denied joining by the in-charge headmaster on the pretext that case pertaining to the posting of a regular headmaster of the school was pending adjudication before a court of law. And this is what Taj Ali also handed over to Muhammad Sarwar in writing.

The next day Sarwar submitted an application to the District Education Officer (SE) Lahore seeking guidance. He was verbally told to go again and join the school as there was no litigation involved vis-à-vis the post of headmaster of the school. However, despite repeated visits he has so far failed to mark his joining on the school’s computer tab.

Sources in the School Education Department (SED) Punjab said the department was receiving such complaints ever since the first phase of the online transfers completed recently. They added in Lahore alone around two dozen teachers had reported such problems in joining.

“This is the situation in Lahore, the provincial metropolis. You can imagine what situation schoolteachers would have been facing in remote areas of the province,” commented an SED employee who wished to remain anonymous. He said officials at the SED and subordinate offices instead of taking strict action against those hindering the joining process were merely issuing verbal orders. The employee said the online transfer system had all information and in case there was a court case in any school or any other such issue, such schools would have been automatically excluded from the list of desired places of posting for the candidates.

When contacted District Education Officer (SE) Lahore, Humayun Shahid Rashid, said Government High School CDG Takia Lehri Shah, Ichhra, had no litigation issue and no one could disobey the government orders. He said he had already sent a reference against the in-charge headmaster to the high-ups for further action. To a question, Humayun said he had received almost 10 such complaints and most of these had been redressed.