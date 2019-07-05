Tyres worth millions of rupees burnt

LAHORE: Tyres worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a tyre shop in the Naulakha area on Friday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. cheques: The capital city police officer (CCPO) gave away cheques for Rs 1million each to five police officials here on Friday. The names of the officials are: Attique, Waqar, Barkat, Mohsan Ali and Usman Haider.

PSCA: The government of Punjab has approved Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) project for Rawalpindi and Murree keeping in view the success of the project in Lahore with regard to its role in ensuring safety to the public. The PPIC3 project for Rawalpindi on public-private partnership model was approved in a meeting chaired by finance minister on July 02, 2019.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been initiating the bidding process for the PPIC3 project on public-private partnership model. In this regard, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 8 at PPIC3 centre, Lahore.

The PSCA has invited international and national companies to the meeting to discuss and explore the scope of the project and make it competitive, transparent and optimal. According to a PSCA spokesperson, the purpose of holding the meeting was to make the bidders aware of the process.