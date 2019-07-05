Hospitals given one month to implement patient safety plan

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given the time of one month to the Medical Superintendents of public sector hospitals of the Punjab for 100 percent implementation of Punjab Patients Safety Programme.

Representatives of international organisation, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Hussain Jaffary, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Fiaz Butt, MS Services Hospital Saleem Cheema, MS General Hospital Dr Salahuddin and Munshi Hospital, Lady willingdon Hospital, DHQ Hospital Chakwal, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of safe and secure treatment facilities to the patients in government hospitals was an important matter and doctors of public sector hospitals would be responsible for looking after the patients. She said that Punjab Patients Safety Programme was an important feature of 10 years health sector strategy. She stressed the need to remove the concerns of the attendants of the patients regarding treatment. She said that the WHO representatives would submit the report of their surprise visit to government sector hospitals to ensure the treatment of patients.

Earlier, while inaugurating one of the largest pathology laboratories of the country, the minister said the government intended to excel public private partnership for facilitating the people. She said the government had limited resources but it was all out to facilitate the general public and address their issues.

Health sector: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said the government is giving top priority to the development of health sector and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wants to provide best health care facilities to the people. He was presiding over a quarterly meeting of health department at Chief Minister’s office, Friday.

Raja Basharat said recruitments were being made on vacant posts for overcoming the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. Five new mother and child care hospitals are being constructed in Mianwali, Layyah, Attock, Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar besides ensuring the provision of missing facilities as well as restoration of 40 hospitals buildings in Punjab. He said that health card scheme was benefiting six million families whereas target had been set to provide the same to 7.2 million deserving families.

public security: Provincial Minister for Law and Local Government Raja Basharat has said that district administration and all other departments concerned should remain alert to ensure security to public life and property and no negligence should be shown in this regard.

He stated this whiles presiding over a law and order review meeting held in Civil Secretariat Friday. Provincial Sports Minister Taimoor Ahmed Khan Bhatti, Minister Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, Additional Secretary Home, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioners and RPOs gave their briefing to provincial law minister via video conference.

Overall condition of law and order across the province were reviewed during the meeting. Measures to make more effective the proposed medico-legal form and its procedure came under consideration. The participants also reviewed the steps taken for ensuring security of important installations and implementation of National Action Plan in Punjab.

social welfare: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan while criticising the opposition said the former rulers did nothing for social welfare but filled their own pockets.

He said that Pakistani people were still under the burden of debt of billions of rupees got by former corrupt rulers. The minister said the PTI government would put the country on the road to progress. All the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for uplifting the living standard of common man are laudable, he said.

The provincial minister said futile efforts were being made by the corrupt to hide their embezzlements. The image of Pakistan has improved at the international level due to the positive economic reforms of the government. PTI government is striving to lay the foundation of a corruption-free society. He said that Pakistani people had become aware of the falsehood and tall claims of the former corrupt rulers. He said the PTI government believed in real change.