Plan made to support sustainable development

LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said the Punjab government developed a “Punjab Jobs and Competitiveness Programme “with the assistance of World Bank, to support sustainable economic development in the province. Punjab Spatial Strategy (PSS) is one of the key components of the programme.

He expressed these views while addressing a department meeting at Planning and Development Board Punjab. He said that Punjab Cabinet had already approved the Punjab Spatial Strategy to give effect to spatial planning regime in Punjab. The aim to work on PSS was not only to build foundations of geospatial data in planning process of Punjab but also deploy this spatial database for effective use in policymaking, especially in relation to development programmes. Using new technologies and strategies for geospatial data, Punjab can exploit alternative information sources such as acquiring remotely sensed data in addition to using conventional survey technology, he added.

The minister said that PSS was a long-term spatial planning framework for the province of Punjab. It sets out spatial policies to provide evidence-based direction to the pattern of public and private investment in Punjab, and acts as a layout plan for continuous and sustainable development in the province. These spatial policies take forward key aims of the PSS and ensure alignment of public sector investments and spatial governance in sector of environment, agriculture, irrigation, industries and cities.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Chairman Planning and Development Board Punjab, who guided the approval processes and finalisation of the strategy, stressed on the need for implementation of this strategy. He said that leveraging these strong foundations in spatial data and analysis would not only augment the capacities in development planning but would also integrate the individual schemes with the larger development vision set by the government. He told the meeting that Planning and Development Board had been working with the urban unit to collect spatial data about Punjab, which was analysed under guidance of leading national and international experts. The strategy is developed under the guidance of Dr Salman Shah, Adviser to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs, Planning & Development and Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht for his continuous support and patronage in getting PSS approved.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Provincial Secretary Planning & Development, said the spatial approach would enable Punjab to move in a unified direction, building on comparative advantage and enhance competitiveness. This will also ensure balanced and organised spatial development across the province. Secretary added that PSS aimed to ensure integrated spatial planning for transforming Punjab into an economically developed and sustainable region by adding a spatial dimension to the development and planning process. The strategy also identifies potential growth corridors and nodes around which to prioritise and coordinate investments.