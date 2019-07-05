close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

‘Looters reuniting with new slogans’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said a few opposition parties on being deprived of power do not seem to have compromised with it.

In a statement issued Friday, Samsam Bukhari asked whether the Rahbar Committee formulated guiding principles in order to eradicate corruption. He said the PML-N and PPP jointly hindered country’s progress and prosperity. The minister said those looting billions of rupees were reuniting under new slogans. Recovery of official vehicle from Nawaz Sharif’s house was a question mark, he said adding that due to untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan accountability was becoming possible. He said that public funds would be spent on the people’s welfare. Huge fiscal embezzlements took place in Punjab during last 10 years, he added.

