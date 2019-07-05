close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan

National

 
PESHAWAR: IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a complaint by a woman that her relatives and local police allegedly tortured her over a property dispute. One Subhania Ayaz from Bakhshi Pul in a video had asked the high-ups to take notice of the injustice being meted out to her family on account of a property dispute.

