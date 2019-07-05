tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a complaint by a woman that her relatives and local police allegedly tortured her over a property dispute. One Subhania Ayaz from Bakhshi Pul in a video had asked the high-ups to take notice of the injustice being meted out to her family on account of a property dispute.
PESHAWAR: IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a complaint by a woman that her relatives and local police allegedly tortured her over a property dispute. One Subhania Ayaz from Bakhshi Pul in a video had asked the high-ups to take notice of the injustice being meted out to her family on account of a property dispute.