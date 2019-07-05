PTI govt wasted funds on controversial projects: QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the provincial government wasted public funds on useless and controversial projects.

He was addressing a gathering in Matta Union Council of the Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district. A number of political workers announced joining the QWP on the occasion and reposed confidence in its leadership.

Criticising the government, Sikandar Sherpao said the traders and the general people were facing the consequences of the poor governance and bad economic policies. He said the government increased the prices of electricity, gas and CNG which have compounded the miseries of the people. He said such steps would further erode the purchasing power of the common man.

The QWP leader said the reports of the Provincial Inspection Team, Project Management Unit and Auditor General of Pakistan had exposed irregularities in the so-called mega project Bus Rapid Transit.