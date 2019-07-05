Authorities urged to review laws on women's rights

PESHAWAR: Participants at a consultative meeting have said that still there are many lacunae in the pro-women laws in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged review of the laws for expeditious justice to this deprived segment of society.

They said that even the two successive governments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the province have not passed the two long-awaited proposed bills on Domestic Violence against Women and Child Marriages.

Currently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no law on domestic violence, while the child marriages law of 1929 is in vogue in the province. They said that there were many pro-women laws in Pakistan, but the situation was not improving due to non-implementation of these laws.

The one-day consultative meeting of stakeholders was organised by the Blue Veins in collaboration with Democracy Reporting International (DRI) on Friday. The representatives of KP Commission on the Status of Women, National Commission on Human Rights, Human Rights Directorate, KP Child Rights and Welfare Commission and Civil Society Working Group participated in the meeting.