close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

UAE delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

SUKKUR: A five-member UAE delegation led by the UAE’s Consular Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi visited the Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital, Larkana on Friday.

The consular said the hospital represents the love and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE. He said the people of Larkana have suffered too much in the recent past. He said the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Trust has funded the women hospital to facilitate the neglected segments of the society. The consular said he will ensure the Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital is provided with modern facilities to cater to all the health issues of the women. Earlier, Secretary Health, Sindh, Saeed Awan received the delegation. Commissioner Larkana, Salim Raza, along with senior health officials were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus