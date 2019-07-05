UAE delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Hospital

SUKKUR: A five-member UAE delegation led by the UAE’s Consular Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi visited the Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital, Larkana on Friday.

The consular said the hospital represents the love and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE. He said the people of Larkana have suffered too much in the recent past. He said the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Trust has funded the women hospital to facilitate the neglected segments of the society. The consular said he will ensure the Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital is provided with modern facilities to cater to all the health issues of the women. Earlier, Secretary Health, Sindh, Saeed Awan received the delegation. Commissioner Larkana, Salim Raza, along with senior health officials were also present on the occasion.