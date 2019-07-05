close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Rs 1.5m snatched near Phoolnagar police station

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

PHOOLNAGAR: Five bandits snatched Rs 1.5 million from the cashier of a textile mill near Sadar police station here on Friday The cashier of a local textile mill was bringing Rs 1.5 million from a bank in the van of the mill when the dacoits, who were in a car, intercepted the van and snatched the cash. The bandits also snatched the gun from the mill security guard and fired in the air. The locals raised slogans against the police for their late arrival.

