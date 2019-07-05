Punjab health officials face troubles in getting residences

JHANG: The District Health Authority (DHA) officials are facing difficulties in terms of getting official residences. The reason behind their troubles is the power of allotting residences that rests with the district revenue administration in the district.

Reportedly, the CEO of DHA is residing in the upper portion of his office because his request for official residence submitted with the ADCR office five months ago was not responded so far. According to sources, former CEO Health, MS of the DHQ hospital and other health officials, who were transferred to other districts, had not vacated their residences so far.

Some low-paid and female health officials also need official accommodations near their workplace. In this regard lady health visitor (LHV) of the DHQ hospital Robina Sabahat submitted an application stating that she came to her duty to the DHQ from house located 80 kilometers daily and she must be allotted a residence near the hospital. The then ADC(R) allotted a quarters to her but allotment order were not implemented. When contacted, the CEO Health Samiullah confirmed his struggle for official residence.