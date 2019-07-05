Punjab hospitals given one month to implement patient safety plan

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given the time of one month to the Medical Superintendents of public sector hospitals of the Punjab for 100 percent implementation of Punjab Patients Safety Programme.

Representatives of international organisation, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Hussain Jaffary, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Fiaz Butt, MS Services Hospital Saleem Cheema, MS General Hospital Dr Salahuddin and Munshi Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital, DHQ Hospital Chakwal, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and others were also present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that provision of safe and secure treatment facilities to the patients in government hospitals was an important matter and doctors of public sector hospitals would be responsible for looking after the patients. She said that Punjab Patients Safety Programme was an important feature of 10 years health sector strategy. She stressed the need to remove the concerns of the attendants of the patients regarding treatment. She said that the WHO representatives would submit the report of their surprise visit to government sector hospitals to ensure the treatment of patients.

Earlier, while inaugurating one of the largest pathology laboratories of the country, the minister said the government intended to excel public private partnership for facilitating the people. She said the government had limited resources but it was all out to facilitate the general public and address their issues.