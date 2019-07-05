close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Punjab approves police command, control project for Pindi

National

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has approved Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) project for Rawalpindi and Murree keeping in view the success of the project in Lahore with regard to its role in ensuring safety to the public. The PPIC3 project for Rawalpindi on public-private partnership model was approved in a meeting chaired by finance minister on July 02, 2019. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been initiating the bidding process for the PPIC3 project on public-private partnership model. In this regard, a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 8 at PPIC3 centre, Lahore.

The PSCA has invited international and national companies to the meeting to discuss and explore the scope of the project and make it competitive, transparent and optimal. According to a PSCA spokesperson, the purpose of holding the meeting was to make the bidders aware of the process.

