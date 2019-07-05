close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Lok Virsa celebrates life of Madhu Laal Hussain

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) held a literary evening at its Media Center under its fortnightly feature ‘Lok Baithak’ on famous Punjabi Sufi poet Shah Hussain.

The speakers at the event explored the personality teachings of “Kafi (short poems) of Shah Hussain also known as ‘Madhu Laal Hussain’ who was a pioneer of the Kafi form of Punjabi poetry.

Speaking at the occasion, renowned researcher and writer Sajjad Anwar said the style of Hussain’s writing was very simple and touched the heart and soul. "His poetry is revolutionary because it narrates the struggle of the common man and resists the inequality on basis of cast," he added.

Famous published Sufi scholar Prof Saeed argued that Hussain's work challenged the customs of conventionalists. "Hussain was ahead of his times in terms of the thinking process. His poetry was written to be sung," he added.

He said famous singers like Nusrat Feteh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen using his poetry in their songs was proof that there was rhythm between his poetic lines. The main purpose of the said program is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities. As we all know that these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism and entertainment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus