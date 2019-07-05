Business community concerned at CNIC details from buyers

PESHAWAR: The business community on Friday expressed concern over the condition for the sellers to obtain computerised national identity card (CNIC) details from the buyers and urged to withdraw the provision keeping in view the ground realities.

Through a statement, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Faiz Muhammad Faizi said that under the amendment to the Sales Tax Act, it had been made mandatory for the supplier of goods to provide CNIC number of unregistered buyer of raw material and finished products, effectively placing the responsibility to identify non-filers on the shoulders of existing filers and taxpayers.

He said if the CNIC number submitted by the purchaser turned out to be incorrect, but the sale was made in good faith as explained in the finance bill, the liability of tax or penalty would not be imposed on the seller.

Pointing out a discrepancy in the arrangement, the business community leader posed a question as to who would prove that the sale was made in good faith, so this serious anomaly should be rectified.

The SCCI chief said though the government had relaxed the condition for seeking CNIC on transaction up to Rs50,000 made by retailers through an amendment to the Finance Bill 2019, the basic condition of the CNIC had not been abolished.

He expressed concern over the imposition of sale tax on import of fresh juice, which according to him, would hurt the process of import and bring negative impacts on the country's economy.

Faiz slammed the 100 per cent examination of route deviation-marked containers from Afghanistan to Pakistan at Torkham border for which Rs15,000 to Rs17,000 per container are being charged from Afghan clients, due to which customs clearing agents observed strike on the Torkham border.