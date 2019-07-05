close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Soomro sees off pilgrims

National

July 6, 2019

SUKKUR: The Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation, Muhammad Mian Soomro, on Friday saw off 170 pilgrims of the first Haj flight from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, Sukkur, to Madina Munawwara via Karachi.The federal minister presented bouquets to the departing pilgrims. Soomro asked the pilgrims to play role to enhance the country’s image on the foreign land by exhibiting discipline, good behavior and by following the rules of the Saudi Arabian government. The minister also asked the pilgrims to pray for the well-being of the country and its citizens.

