Imran persecuting opposition to hide failures, charges Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Imran Khan is trying to hide his policy failures by persecuting the opposition leaders and the arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on trumped up charges of drug trafficking is its recent example.

Talking to the media in Sukkur on Thursday, he said the PTI government is bent upon suppressing the freedom of expression by ordering TV channels and newspapers to censor anti government news. Khursheed warned draconian laws during martial laws in the past led to country’s split. He said Imran keeps referring to NRO, but does not disclose the names of those seeking it. Khursheed said there is a massive unemployment in the country coupled with hyperinflation.