Sat Jul 06, 2019
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Islamabad Police recover kidnapped woman, two children

National

Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The police have recovered a kidnapped woman and two children and arrested an accused from the jurisdiction of Police Station, Ramna.

The petitioner Shehzad Hussain got registered a case that an unknown person had kidnapped his daughter and her two children in the area of Police Station Qadir Pura, Basti Shah, district Multan. Multan police, through its sources, came to know that the unknown person kidnapped the woman and her children and took them to Islamabad. Multan police contacted Islamabad police and informed them about the matter.

Islamabad police, with the use of latest technology, detected that the accused, along with the kidnapped woman and her children, was in the area of Police Station, Ramna. The police arrested accused Tahir and recovered the three kidnapped persons. Police has started further legal action.

