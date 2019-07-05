Irrigation secy denies Sindh stealing Balochistan’s water

SUKKUR: Secretary Irrigation Sindh, Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, on Friday visited the Kirthar Canal and refuted the allegations that Sindh is stealing Balochistan’s share of irrigation water from the Guddu Barrage.

Talking to the media persons, Saeed said Balochistan is taking its due share of irrigation water from the Guddu Barrage. He said if Balochistan has any complaint about the issue, it can verify through a third party investigation. The secretary irrigation offered Balochistan to send a technical team to investigate their contention. He said a meeting of the irrigation secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan and both the chief ministers is scheduled soon, which would also look into the issue.

The secretary irrigation said the Rangers have taken action against water thieves stealing from the Kirthar Canal preventing water flow to the tail ends. Dr Saeed said there would be no compromise over water theft. About the reduced water supply to the tail ends, he said the Irrigation department is determined to ensure judicious water supply and warned that FIRs will be registered against the water thieves. Taking action over complaints of water theft by the protesting growers in Kubo Saeed Khan and Shahdadkot, the secretary suspended relevant officials. Earlier, he inspected various canals and warned their chief engineers and superintending engineers of stern action if irrigation water does not reach the growers at the tail end.