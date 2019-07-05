Sana’s narcotics case: ANF takes DSP into custody

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force has taken DSP Malik Khalid into custody in the narcotics case of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. However, ANF officials failed to arrest DSP Rai Zameer, who was also involved in the same case. DSP Malik Khalid had served in Faisalabad for a long term and lately he was transferred to SPU. ANF teams have been conducting raids to arrest DSP Rai Zameer.
LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force has taken DSP Malik Khalid into custody in the narcotics case of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. However, ANF officials failed to arrest DSP Rai Zameer, who was also involved in the same case. DSP Malik Khalid had served in Faisalabad for a long term and lately he was transferred to SPU. ANF teams have been conducting raids to arrest DSP Rai Zameer.