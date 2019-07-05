Sana’s narcotics case: ANF takes DSP into custody

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force has taken DSP Malik Khalid into custody in the narcotics case of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. However, ANF officials failed to arrest DSP Rai Zameer, who was also involved in the same case. DSP Malik Khalid had served in Faisalabad for a long term and lately he was transferred to SPU. ANF teams have been conducting raids to arrest DSP Rai Zameer.