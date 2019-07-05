Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops Friday martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the Held Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth, Sameer Ahmed, during a violent cordon and search operation in Narwani area of the district, KMS reported. The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in the district.

The troops also launched a similar operation in Nazneenpora area of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door searches. In a statement, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressed serious concerns about the worsening health of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani; it said continued house arrest was grossly taxing his health. The statement said it is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities.