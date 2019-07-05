Govt rendering true service to masses: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Friday said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was setting precedents of rendering true service to the nation through initiatives like Ehsas and Road to Makkah.

Cheema, while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government initiatives, said that the PTI government was a stellar in ensuring welfare of the downtrodden.

“Through PM’s Ehsas programme, the state is taking responsibility of the low strata of the society. The Road to Makkah initiative is yet another revolutionary step aiming at facilitating the pilgrims and prime minister and his team deserve all praise for their commitment towards people,” he noted.

He marked that soon Pakistan would become a true Islamic welfare state. Meanwhile, PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, claimed state run Television was on its way to revival after being ruthlessly destroyed by the past rulers.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, PTI Senator Faisal, in a message on social media, said that state run Television was on its way to revival after being ruthlessly destroyed by PM Imran Khan’s predecessors.

Sharing statistical details of state run Television’s finances, he said that the state-run TV was running in losses of Rs1,291million in 2015 and now it was in profit of Rs310million. He added that uprooting corruption, poverty alleviation and strengthening institution were Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priorities.