NAB trying to bring back corrupt elements that fled abroad: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was utilising all its available resources to bring back corrupt elements who fled abroad after plundering billions of rupees of the nation and vowed to stand them in the respected court for justice.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of Operation and Prosecution Divisions of NAB, he said NAB has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eliminate corruption from the country and lift the corrupt elements with iron hands as the faith of NAB is corruption free Pakistan. He said that eradication of corruption is national duty of the NAB.

The Chairman NAB directed all officers of the NAB to perform their duties with honesty, dedication, transparency, merit and in light of concrete evidence. NAB has already been transformed into a viable institute, which is performing its duties sans sustaining any duress.

He said NAB has received 60,400 complaints in last 18 months and after thorough scrutiny, bureau conducted verification of 2500 complaints, 1159 inquiries and 404 investigations. “While 610 corruption references were filed in different Accountability Courts, which are under trial and the NAB has recovered Rs5000 million after arresting 570 suspects in last 18 months. The amount has been deposited in the national exchequer,” he said.

He said the conviction ratio of NAB remained 70.8 percent during 2019 which is best as compared to anti-corruption institutions. 1,236 references involving Rs900 billion corruptions were being heard by different courts. The Chairman directed all bureaus to file early hearing pleas in Accountability Courts and appear in the courts after full preparation so that the mega corruption cases could be taken to logical conclusion.

“Extraneous efforts should be made for recovering looted money,” the Chairman said. He lauded the services of business community in progress of the country, adding NAB has set up Complaint Cells in its regional offices for resolving issues of the business community. Business community also acknowledged the services of Justice Javed and assured him that they also laud NAB’s efforts of eliminating corruption.