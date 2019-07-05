Education for all

This refers to the letter ‘Education that scams’ (July 5) by Syed A Hussain. Running schools has become a lucrative venture but the government should be blamed for commercializing education. Education has never been on the priority list of our successive governments and it seems that the goal of educating the masses and aiming for a literate population has been left entirely to the good sense of the private sector. The standard of education in private schools will never improve unless there is competition from the public schools. The condition of public schools is pathetic – some do not have walls or are without washrooms, in some students do not have access to drinking water and in some cases classes are held while students sit on the ground outside. Libraries and laboratory facilities are seldom available to them and are considered a luxury. Teachers are paid poorly and do not command the respect and dignity that should come from a civilized society.

One had expected that the incumbent government would focus on education but it has been a huge disappointment in this regard. Funds allocation remains pitiful, discipline is disappearing while cheating and copying has become a common phenomenon in board exams. To sum it up, the education system in Pakistan has been reduced to a shambles because of government apathy while schools, both public and private, churn out unproductive and disillusioned workers who have little space in the 21st century. An initiative for education must be launched as every person born in Pakistan has a right to knowledge as written in our constitution and Islam.

Arshad Majeed

Karachi