Peace over anything

At the moment, war is likely to breakout between the US and Iran after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone, near the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran insists violated its airspace. On the other side, the US rejected the Iranian allegation, and said that Iran made a big mistake by shooting down a US spy drone. Moreover, the US insisted the unmanned aircraft was in international airspace. Regrettably, tensions have been running very high between Iran and the US ever since US President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran in May of 2018, which was signed during the Obama administration. Moreover, the subsequent re-imposition of crippling unilateral sanctions has dealt a heavy blow to Iran’s already flagging economy. Last month oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf. In response, America and their clients in the Middle East blamed Iran for the aggression. The US has increased its military presence in the region to limit Iran’s growing influence in the Middle East.

In my view, Pakistan should play a neutral role because it has equal diplomatic relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia and America. Moreover, the regional realignment of alliances has already put Pakistan is a situation where the Pak-US relationship being strained has caused the stakeholder to re-evaluate foreign policy priorities. Russian resurgence in the region and the Sino-US rivalry has also been posing severe challenges for Pakistan’s foreign policy preferences. Given the economical, political and demographic challenges, Pakistan should endeavour to balance its foreign relations and avoid animosity from any of the great powers. Prioritizing its national interests, Pakistan should continue to cooperate with the US in Afghanistan to establish peace in our neighbouring country. Although Pakistan may not be in a position to convince the Americans, it may still persuade Saudi Arabia and Iran to find a peaceful settlement of their dispute.

Bilawal A Lakho

Shikarpur