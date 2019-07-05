Future of farming

Unfortunately, agriculture in Pakistan has always been associated with manual labour and archaic traditional farming methods. Nothing is being done to educate and guide the farmers about which crops are best for which area, in particular, in the province of Sindh which has shallow water tables. Above all, nothing practical has been done so far to introduce innovative farming techniques and technology to the agriculture sector.

I know many farmers who do not have the financial capacity to buy fertilizers and other soil supplements because the prices are very high. Like past successive governments, the present ruling party also speaks a lot about technology – but will they do something practical to improve the plight of the heart of farming that is the farmer and his land? Forest denudation is at an advanced stage in Sindh and forest coverage there has shrunk alarmingly in the past decades. There have been several recent reviews concerning natural resource management in Sindh and other parts of the country. These reviews examined government policy, the political climate, and the institutional framework and made numerous specific recommendations for a major reorientation, but who cares in this country where those with power have no spiritual connection with agriculture and forestry.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad