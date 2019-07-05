Paying the price

The incumbent government led by our PM Imran Khan has been facing serious economic problems since their first day in office. In the next fiscal year 2019-20, the federal government has set a target of Rs5500 billion for tax collection. However, according to opposition parties and renowned economists, this tax collection target is a herculean task. If the government achieves this task, this will be a landmark achievement for the FBR as well as the PTI-led government.

However, even after achieving this task our economic woes will still be in place. Out of that money the government has to spend Rs2900 billion in debt servicing, Rs1100 billion in the defence sector and Rs1800 billion will be provided to the provinces for their expenditure. In this scenario, it is very important to know that the federal government starts its business with deficit. This is the main reason that federal government relies on loans and aids. It is earnestly requested to the people of Pakistan to support the state. All great nations have stood side by side with their state in testing times.

Muhammad S Memon

Islamabad