Too many people

World Population Day is celebrated every year on July 11 to raise awareness among the people regarding global population issues faced by developing nations. The event was started in 1989 by the UN governing council development program. By that time the population of the world had reached 5 billion whereas the current world population is about 7.5 billion and increasing at a fast rate. In 1987, the population of Pakistan was approximately 100 million; today it stands at about 210 million. It is expected that if it remains unchecked our population will cross 300 million by 2050, which is alarming to say the least. Some major reasons for this disastrous rate of population growth are lack of women’s empowerment, religious compulsions, government negligence, lack of literacy or family planning and the imbalance between death and birth rates.

Due to unchecked population growth, Pakistan is facing serious challenges like the lack of resources and infrastructure. Our population is a big threat to our economy. It is time new reforms were introduced for family planning so that awareness may be created amongst the masses so that after reducing our booming population growth we can improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of Pakistan.

Abdul Khalique

Panhyar