Lucky number 13?

The confirmation of the IMF deal was supposed to be a moment of relief – at least in terms of putting to rest Pakistan’s need for further foreign borrowing. Instead, the terms of the deal show that the country will essentially expend much of its energy pursuing another $38 billion in foreign loans over the next three years. This means that not only will Pakistan be implementing the harsh terms of the IMF structural reform package, which are likely to continue the ongoing economic slowdown, the country will also take on considerable additional debt in the hope that the 13th IMF package will be able to do what the previous twelve have not managed to achieve. The good news that the IMF executive committee had approved the package for Pakistan without a hitch – despite some last-minute warnings from the IMF resident chief – was delivered with little aplomb by Finance Adviser Dr Hafeez Shaikh. Instead, the rushed press conference spent more time on where the additional finance will come from. There will be another time to discuss those details, but right now, the focus should be on the government releasing the full details of the IMF programme.

The government has tried to show that it will still be in control of economic policy-making. The finance adviser has insisted that there is no condition on privatisation, which means that the government would take any such decisions on its own. The key terms defining the economic policy will be the same: revenue mobilization, reducing the fiscal deficit, and sustainable growth. None of these terms has changed much in the last three decades of IMF-driven economic policymaking in the country. The trouble has been the nagging sense that each IMF programme has left the country in a worse fiscal position than it was before inking it. The failure has been put down to implementation.

The biggest disappointment is that this is another chance lost to rethink the equation and pursue an independent economic policy. Sure, Pakistan needed external loans, but a growth-driven strategy could have been a better alternative. As it stands, the IMF deal is likely to create more fear after the insistence on free-floating the exchange rate. Such a move alone could cause more pain combined than the rate hikes in the gas and power sectors. The so-called structural reform seems to be geared towards one objective: increasing revenue. This alone will not fix the problems in Pakistan’s state-sector – and it will definitely not solve the problems in the economy. The PTI may have inherited a broken economy, but there is reason to fear that if no one knows when to put up a stop sign, it might end up breaking the economy’s back by the time this IMF deal ends.