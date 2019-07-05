Pak shooters fail to impress in Lonato Del Garda shotgun event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters started their campaign poorly in the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun in Lonato Del Garda, Italy, on Friday.

In the first qualification round of skeet event, Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand scored 65 points (22, 21, 22) to take the 98th position. Olympian Khurrum Inam, a seasoned shooter, scored 66 points (22, 23, 21) to grab the 92nd position.

Ahmed Usman from Sindh scored 45 points (25, 20) to settle for the 81st position. Earlier, Zafar-ul-Haq scored 109 points (21, 23, 23, 21, 21) to achieve the 113th position in trap event. Six Pakistani shooters are participating in this world cup which ends on July 11. The shooters are vying for quota places for Tokyo Olympics.