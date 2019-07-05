close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Pak shooters fail to impress in Lonato Del Garda shotgun event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters started their campaign poorly in the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun in Lonato Del Garda, Italy, on Friday.

In the first qualification round of skeet event, Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand scored 65 points (22, 21, 22) to take the 98th position. Olympian Khurrum Inam, a seasoned shooter, scored 66 points (22, 23, 21) to grab the 92nd position.

Ahmed Usman from Sindh scored 45 points (25, 20) to settle for the 81st position. Earlier, Zafar-ul-Haq scored 109 points (21, 23, 23, 21, 21) to achieve the 113th position in trap event. Six Pakistani shooters are participating in this world cup which ends on July 11. The shooters are vying for quota places for Tokyo Olympics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus