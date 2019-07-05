close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
AFP
July 6, 2019

Another injury setback for hurdles world champ Pearson

Sports

AFP
July 6, 2019

SYDNEY: Dual 100-metre hurdles world champion Sally Pearson has suffered another injury setback, with a hamstring strain forcing her out of upcoming events in Lucerne, Monaco

and London.

But the Australian, who won the world title in 2011 and 2017, insisted it wasn’t serious and would not derail her preparations as she targets more glory at the Doha world championships in September.

“Unfortunately, after weeks of intense sprinting and hurdles, I had a minor training mishap this morning,” she said on Instagram late Thursday. “Scans have revealed a small hamstring strain, with an expected 2-3 week recovery.”

It means she will miss at least three events in Europe, including Diamond League meetings at Monaco and London. “Needless to say I am disappointed but thankfully the hamstring injury is only a minor setback and won’t impede my preparations for this year’s world championships in Doha. Onwards and upwards,” she added.

The 32-year-old is on the comeback after being sidelined for more than 14 months with an Achilles problem. Injuries have been a constant for Pearson, who suffered a broken wrist from a race fall that derailed her 2015 world titles campaign.

