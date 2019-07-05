Aisam, Gonzalez reach pre-quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the pre-quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Friday.

The unseeded Aisam and Santiago, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, stunned the fourth seed duo of Mate Pavic from Croatia and Bruno Soares from Brazil, ranked 16th and 7th, respectively, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-4, 6-4.

They bounced back after losing initial two sets and fought hard to claim victory in the second round of doubles category of this grand slam. They had overpowered the Serbian duo of Laslo Djere and Janko Tipsarevic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the first round.

Last year, Aisam, partnering with Jean Julian Rojer, lost in the second round. He had reached the third round in 2017 when he partnered with Florin Mergea. Aisam’s best performance in this grand slam was in 2010 when he and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna reached the quarter-finals.