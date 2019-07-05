Snubbed Malik retires from ODI cricket

LONDON: As expected, Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from One-day International cricket just minutes after Pakistan ended their frustrating World Cup campaign with a 94-run win against Bangladesh, writes Khalid Hussain.

Malik, 37, made an emotional statement in front of the media here at Lord’s on Friday, stressing that it was a sad day for him. “I’m sad because ODI cricket was always my favourite format,” he said.

Malik was snubbed by Pakistan team management after he flopped in three consecutive matches against England, Australia and India. He was dropped and replaced by Haris Sohail, who turned out to be quite a success against South Africa and New Zealand. Following Malik’s exit, Pakistan won four consecutive matches in a row but still bowed out of the World Cup because of an inferior net run-rate.

It is understood that Malik was hoping to play against Bangladesh on Friday to make Pakistan’s last World Cup game as his farewell match but the Pakistan team management decided against it.

If Malik felt snubbed he did well to hide it. “You do what’s best for the team” he said. “Obviously when you are failing you have to bring in somebody else. In my case the guy who came in did really well and also the team won four matches in a row,” he said.

Malik said he would focus on next year’s Twenty20 World Cup. Asked whether he is good enough to keep representing Pakistan in T20 Internationals, Malik expressed his confidence of doing well in the fastest format of the game. “I believe T20 cricket is all about fitness. Your fielding is the biggest yardstick and I think I can field in any area required. Also I don’t like dragging things. If I think that I’m not good enough then Il’ also quit T20 cricket.”

The ongoing World Cup was a huge disappointment for Malik. He made 8 against England and then fell for zero in back-to-back games against Australia and India. His golden ball duck against India at Old Trafford on June 16 turned out to be the last of his ODI career. Malik, who is a former Pakistan captain, played 237 ODIs scoring 7534 runs and 158 wickets. He also played 35 Tests and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan.