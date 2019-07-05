Singaporeans charged over drone flying

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were charged on Friday with flying drones near a military airbase without permission, the city-state’s first such prosecutions as it cracks down on illegal use of the devices.

The growing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles is a challenge for aviation regulators worldwide and the prosecutions come after flights at Singapore’s main airport were disrupted twice last month by drones.

Ed Chen Junyuan, 37, and Tay Miow Seng, 40, appeared in court charged with one count each of operating a small drone within five kilometres of Paya Lebar Air Base without the correct permit.

The offences allegedly took place in an open field on June 26, according to court documents. It is the first prosecution of individuals under a law regulating drone use, said Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation, who is representing the men.