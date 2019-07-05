close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 6, 2019

Singaporeans charged over drone flying

World

AFP
July 6, 2019

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were charged on Friday with flying drones near a military airbase without permission, the city-state’s first such prosecutions as it cracks down on illegal use of the devices.

The growing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles is a challenge for aviation regulators worldwide and the prosecutions come after flights at Singapore’s main airport were disrupted twice last month by drones.

Ed Chen Junyuan, 37, and Tay Miow Seng, 40, appeared in court charged with one count each of operating a small drone within five kilometres of Paya Lebar Air Base without the correct permit.

The offences allegedly took place in an open field on June 26, according to court documents. It is the first prosecution of individuals under a law regulating drone use, said Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation, who is representing the men.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus