Smugglers attack Customs deputy collector

A deputy collector customs came under attack during a crackdown against drug and smuggling mafia. A Customs official, Qamar Thalho, said Dr Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was attacked during the crackdown on smuggling activities all over the country. He said that during regular anti-smuggling operations Shaikh along with his team intercepted a truckload of tiles near Kolpur, Balochistan.

The truck loaded with smuggled items was seized and it was being escorted by Qudoos. Upon reaching Quetta’s Gahi Khan Chowk, the smugglers rammed their vehicle into the official vehicle of the custom officer. He was then pulled out of his car and forcibly assaulted with submachine gun’s butt.

The officer was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta cantonment. The Customs Service and its Officers Association severely condemned the cowardly attack of the smugglers and their accomplices.

It is pertinent to mention that keeping pace with the resolve of the incumbent government to boost local economic activities, a country-wide crackdown on the smuggling activities was launched by enforcement units of the Customs.

They said the incident of the brutal attack on the deputy collector of customs with an intention to mortally kill him was a direct challenge to the writ of the state and working environment of the Customs Service.

Pakistan Customs officials condemned the act of terrorising the government officers while performing their duties. The officers of Custom Service brought on record their resolve to forcefully enforce the ongoing crackdown on smuggling activities with an iron hand. All the officers and staff of the Pakistan Customs Service stood united, committed and steadfast in the moment of grief with Qudoos, they added.