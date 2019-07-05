KE profit declines 67pc to Rs10.4bln

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited profit decreased 67 percent to Rs10.4 billion in fiscal year 2017, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of Rs0.38, a bourse filing said.

The company’s profit was Rs31.8 billion with EPS of Rs1.15 in FY16, according to the notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The power utility continued to improve operationally, driven by investments across the value chain, and was geared up to progress further on the back of a robust investment plan of $3 billion over the next few years.

While key operational indicators showed sustained progress during FY17, KE’s net profit reduced mainly due to significant reduction in tariff level along with change in tariff structure under the new Multi Year Tariff (MYT) for the control period July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2023.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi said, “Between 2009 and 2017, we have invested over $1.7 billion across the energy value chain resulting in addition of over 1,057MW of efficient power generation capacity, improvement of overall fleet efficiency from 30 percent in 2009 to 37 percent in 2017, 14.2 percent points reduction in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses and most importantly, today over 70 percent of the city is exempt from load-shed with 100 percent exemption to industries since 2010.”

He said these measures have proved critical in catalysing economic growth in the city and in Pakistan at large. This virtuous cycle of up-gradation, improvement and upliftment was the positive effect of KE reinvesting its profits back into the company.

The Board of Directors in recognition of the investment plan by KE across all business verticals decided not to declare any dividend, and to reinvest the profit earned in the business. Over Rs25 billion has been invested in generation, transmission and distribution during the reporting period.